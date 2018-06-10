Nepal Will Not Allow Its Soil To Be Used Against India: COAS General Rajendra Chhetri

General Rajendra Chhetri, Nepalese Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said the Nepali soil would never be used for activities which are detrimental to the interests of India. Gen Chhetri's remarks came while addressing the press on the sidelines of Indian Military Academy (IMA) passing-out parade in Dehradun on Saturday.

On being asked by Latest LY about his recent meeting with Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, he replied, "It was a regular bilateral meet aimed at reviewing regional peace."

"For Nepal, the interests of our neighbour is top priority. We will not allow our soil to be used against India," Gen Chhetri assured.

The Nepal Army chief was invited as the chief guest at the 134 passing out parade (PoP) of the IMA. "The IMA, similar to the Indian Army, is a glorious institute. I congratulate all the cadets who have passed out today," he said.

Indian Media