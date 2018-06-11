‘Hamro Cycle Yatra’ For Equal Dignity

Volunteer for Change (VFC) program of CREASION (Center for Research and Sustainable Development Nepal) organized a cycle rally, 'Hamro Cycle Yatra 2018'. More than 200 participants consisting of volunteers, sanitation workers, youth, journalists, doctors, ward representatives, and local police attended the event.

Chairperson of Ward 3, Dipak KC, and DSP Dan Bahadur Malla also honored sanitation workers in the event. This event proposed an action -- #DignityForAll -- to ensure equal honor of sanitation workers as other social entity. The press release stated that the initiation was influenced by the theme of ‘Environment Month’, taking sanitation and cleanliness as its prime objective.

The bicycle rally kicked off from Narayan Chaur at 7 am and ended in Shivapuri School at noon. Health camps, refreshments, recreational activities and felicitation programs were organized along with the rally. Rohan Shrestha, the event head mentioned, “Honoring sanitation workers for a day isn’t enough, they should be respected and well treated all 365 days and this ‘Hamro Cycle Yatra’ is the beginning step towards this milestone.”

Source: My Republica