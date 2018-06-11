US Embassy Launches Training For Nepali UN peacekeepers

June 11, 2018, 7:53 p.m.

The U.S. Embassy launched a new series of intercultural communication and leadership training at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Center (BPO-TC) and the National Police Academy.

These training programs will enable current and future Nepali peacekeepers to acquire the necessary English language skills, cultural competence and conflict-resolution abilities needed to succeed in their global deployments. This training represents the next to step in over 15 years of U.S. Government engagement, which provided training for over 1,000 Nepali peacekeepers each year.

During the opening ceremony U.S. Defense Attaché Lt. Col. Gregory Pipes emphasized the importance of this training for the professional development of Nepal Army trainers. As an official language of the UN, it is important that Nepali peacekeepers sharpen and expand their English skills in order to foster greater collaboration when deployed in the field. The training will also deepen their understanding of cultural norms in the Middle Eastern and African countries where Nepali peacekeepers are currently deployed.

Twenty-five Nepali Army trainers will receive training in the month of June, followed by an additional two weeks of training for 70 Nepal Police members in Kathmandu.

Both training are sponsored by the US Embassy’s Regional English Language Office and will be led by an American English Language specialist.

