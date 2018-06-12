NRs 99.2m Indian Aid For 2700 Shallow Tube Wells

Ambassador of India Manjeev Singh Puri handed over a Cheque of NRs. 99,211,893.22 to the Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Dr. Sanjay Sharma at Singha Durbar Kathmandu

June 12, 2018, 8:01 a.m.

Ambassador of India Manjeev Singh Puri handed over a Cheque of NRs. 99,211,893.22 to the Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Dr. Sanjay Sharma at Singha Durbar Kathmandu towards final payment for Nepal-Bharat Maitri Irrigation Project for Installation of 2700 Shallow Tube Well Irrigation Systems in Twelve Districts of Nepal i.e. Saptari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara, Parsa, Chitwan, Nawalparasi, Rupendehi, Kapilvastu, Dang, Kailali and Kanchanpur.

According to press release issued by Embassy of India in Kathmandu, with this payment, the Government of India has released a total of NRs. 227.6 Million to the Government of Nepal for implementing the Project. The Project would ensure all season irrigation facility to about 8115 hectares of farm land, augment productivity of wheat, rice and seasonal fruits, vegetables and other crops and uplift the socio-economic status of farming families in the twelve districts covered under the project.

Recognizing the scope for improving agriculture productivity in Nepal, the Government of India has been partnering with the Government of Nepal for development of Deep Tube Wells (DTWs) and Shallow Tub Wells (STWs) in various regions of Nepal for several years. In 2004, India supported development of 1000 STWs in Dhanusha, and Mahottari districts with Project cost of NRs. 88.70 million, benefitting 3000 households and enabling irrigation of 3000 hectares of arable land. Similarly, 22 DTWs were developed in 2008 in Jhapa, Sunsari, Saptari, and Siraha districts at a total cost of NRs. 88.40 million, benefitting around 1100 farming households. Likewise, 350 STWs had also been installed in district Siraha at a total Project cost of NRs. 24.70 million from which around 950 households were benefitted.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Trump, North Korea’s Kim Come Together For Momentous Summit
Jun 12, 2018
World Cup 2018 Fixtures
Jun 12, 2018
Province 1 Sets Target To Bring In 500,000 Foreign Tourists
Jun 12, 2018
SISM2 Project Concludes
Jun 11, 2018
US Embassy Launches Training For Nepali UN peacekeepers
Jun 11, 2018

More on News

Trump, North Korea’s Kim Come Together For Momentous Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
Province 1 Sets Target To Bring In 500,000 Foreign Tourists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 22 minutes ago
SISM2 Project Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 21 minutes ago
US Embassy Launches Training For Nepali UN peacekeepers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 57 minutes ago
Nepal Government Shut Down UN's DPA Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 58 minutes ago
‘Government To Work With Private Sector’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

The Fundamental Reality Of Our Currency Union With India With Its Pros And Cons By Prof. Madhukar SJB Rana Jun 12, 2018
World Cup 2018 Fixtures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2018
‘Hamro Cycle Yatra’ For Equal Dignity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2018
NA Meeting Endorses NA Regulations 2075 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2018
Cabinet Approves Two Proposals For PM’s China Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2018
World Bank Country Director Meets Prime Minister And Finance Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75