NRs 99.2m Indian Aid For 2700 Shallow Tube Wells

Ambassador of India Manjeev Singh Puri handed over a Cheque of NRs. 99,211,893.22 to the Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Dr. Sanjay Sharma at Singha Durbar Kathmandu towards final payment for Nepal-Bharat Maitri Irrigation Project for Installation of 2700 Shallow Tube Well Irrigation Systems in Twelve Districts of Nepal i.e. Saptari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara, Parsa, Chitwan, Nawalparasi, Rupendehi, Kapilvastu, Dang, Kailali and Kanchanpur.

According to press release issued by Embassy of India in Kathmandu, with this payment, the Government of India has released a total of NRs. 227.6 Million to the Government of Nepal for implementing the Project. The Project would ensure all season irrigation facility to about 8115 hectares of farm land, augment productivity of wheat, rice and seasonal fruits, vegetables and other crops and uplift the socio-economic status of farming families in the twelve districts covered under the project.

Recognizing the scope for improving agriculture productivity in Nepal, the Government of India has been partnering with the Government of Nepal for development of Deep Tube Wells (DTWs) and Shallow Tub Wells (STWs) in various regions of Nepal for several years. In 2004, India supported development of 1000 STWs in Dhanusha, and Mahottari districts with Project cost of NRs. 88.70 million, benefitting 3000 households and enabling irrigation of 3000 hectares of arable land. Similarly, 22 DTWs were developed in 2008 in Jhapa, Sunsari, Saptari, and Siraha districts at a total cost of NRs. 88.40 million, benefitting around 1100 farming households. Likewise, 350 STWs had also been installed in district Siraha at a total Project cost of NRs. 24.70 million from which around 950 households were benefitted.