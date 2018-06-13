Prime Minister Oli To Begin China Visit From June 19

At the invitation of Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the of the People’s Republic of China, The K. P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal, is paying an official visit to China from June 19, 2018. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his spouse, Radhika Shakya.

According to press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the entourage of the Prime Minister will include Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa ‘Badal’, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun ‘Ananta’, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Bishnu Rimal, Members of Parliament, high-ranking Government officials, representatives of private sector and media persons.

During the visit, Prime Minister is scheduled to hold delegation level bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang. He will also meet with senior Chinese leaders. He will address Nepal-China Business Forum and think tanks in Beijing. During the visit, the two countries will also sign some agreements and memorandum of understandings.

The Prime Minister will also visit Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet Autonomous Region of China, where he will meet with the provincial leaders.

The Prime Minister and the delegation will return home on June 24, 2018.