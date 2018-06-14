China-Nepal Economic Corridor Reduces Nepal’s Reliance On India: Indian Media

China-Nepal Economic Corridor Reduces Nepal’s Reliance On India: Indian Media

June 14, 2018, 2:53 p.m.

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is to visit China next week in the hope of confirming plans for a China-Nepal Economic Corridor under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiaitve.

The planned corridor would further reduce Nepal’s reliance on India and shift the balance of influence towards China in an area of military importance. Beijing also hopes to soften Indian resistance towards the BRI, either by persuasion or by pressure by creating major infrastructure in the neighborhood.

Oli who will be in China from June 19-24, with meet President Xi Jinping and other leaders, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a media briefing here.

Last weekend, India became the only member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to refuse to endorse the BRI during the SCO meet attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other members, like Russia, Pakistan and the Central Asian countries, supported it.

Geng said China and Nepal are comprehensive cooperative partners, enjoy generation-to-generation friendship and bilateral ties have been developing with a sound momentum.

Oli will also discuss ways to deepen political and economic cooperation as well as cooperation in infrastructure, post-disaster rebuilding, in cultural fields, and how to further elevate bilateral ties, he said.

This is Oli’s first visit to China after his recent re-election. He visited China during his earlier brief tenure as PM in 2016. He signed agreements to widen China-Nepal ties and sought the expansion of road links through Tibet besides the extension of China’s railway network to Nepal through the Himalayas.

He recently visited India, and this was followed by a high-profile visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Nepal, highlighting steady development in relations between the two countries.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Organizes World Day Against Child Labor
Jun 14, 2018
Photojournalist Club Opens Submission For The IME-Global IME Bank Nepal Photo Contest
Jun 14, 2018
The Demand Of Nepalese Workers Increases: NRB Report
Jun 14, 2018
U.S. Hands Over Newly-Reconstructed Barhabise Primary Health Care Center
Jun 14, 2018
PM Expresses Concern Over Kathmandu-Tarai-Madhes Expressway Progress
Jun 14, 2018

More on News

Nepal Organizes World Day Against Child Labor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours ago
Photojournalist Club Opens Submission For The IME-Global IME Bank Nepal Photo Contest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
U.S. Hands Over Newly-Reconstructed Barhabise Primary Health Care Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 34 minutes ago
PM Expresses Concern Over Kathmandu-Tarai-Madhes Expressway Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 29 minutes ago
Government To Launch Special Campaign To Control Electricity Theft By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 48 minutes ago
Prime Minister Oli To Begin China Visit From June 19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

The Demand Of Nepalese Workers Increases: NRB Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2018
Nepal-India Joint Military Exercise Ends In Pithoragarh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2018
NRB Urged For ‘Expansionary’ Monetary Policy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2018
Nepal Government Closes Down UN-DPA Office With Immediate Effect By Yubaraj Ghimire Jun 13, 2018
World Stock Markets Mixed After Trump-Kim Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2018
Joshi Recommended As New Chief Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75