Photojournalist Club Opens Submission For The IME-Global IME Bank Nepal Photo Contest

Photojournalist Club opens for submission to Nepal's most awaited Photo Contest. “We are happy to invite to you to enter the IME-Global IME Bank Nepal Photo Contest and Exhibition 2075,” said a press release issued by Photojournalist Club.

“Celebrating the finest contemporary photography contest and exhibitions from the past editions, the 6th edition contest is FREE to enter and offer biggest prizes, vast exposure and opportunities for Nepalese photographers. The IME-GLobal IME Bank Nepal Photo Contest opens with 7 categories,” said Photojournalist Club, Nepal. Submit your photos in www.pjclub.com.np