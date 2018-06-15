German Ambassador In Kanjirowa School

Ambassador of Germany to Nepal, Roland Schafer visited Kanjirowa National Secondary School on 14 June 2018 for an interaction session with students.

June 15, 2018, 8:49 a.m.

Ambassador of Germany to Nepal, Roland Schafer visited Kanjirowa National Secondary School on 14 June 2018 for an interaction session with students. In a program organized by school, Roland Schafer was welcomed jointly by Executive Chairman of Kanjirowa Kapil Dev Regmi, Executive Director Mahendra Khanal, Principal Ranjeet Thapa, and Director Samjhana Kharel with a khada and a bouquet.

In an interaction session, Roland Schafer spoke on historical, political social, economic and educational aspect of Germany. He also answered different curiosities and questions on German’s specialties asked by students amid the ceremony. He also talked about German’s historical efforts towards the journey of national prosperity. Saying that he was delighted to come as the Ambassador to Nepal, Schafer shared that he was mesmerized by the country’s natural, cultural, historical and archeological heritages. He was of the opinion that he was more than excited to have the opportunity to meet the students of Kanjirowa National School and attend the interaction program.

According to press release issued by Kanjirowa National Secondary School, school Chairman, Regmi said that he was very proud to have him in the interaction program organized by the school. He also opined that the school, which introduced German language this academic year, has been collaborating with Germany Embassy in various projects and believes that this collaboration will get wider interest in the near future. Schafer also handed over footballs in the eve of World Cup Football.  The dancing team of Kanjirowa also presented two cultural dances.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Parliament Member Chaudhary Opens Water Filter System
Jun 15, 2018
UN Announces Closer Of Nepal Liaison Office
Jun 15, 2018
Over Eight Agreements To Be Signed During Oli's China Visit
Jun 15, 2018
World Cup: Russia Ease Past Saudi Arabia Challenge In Opening Fixture
Jun 15, 2018
Nepal Organizes World Day Against Child Labor
Jun 14, 2018

More on News

UN Announces Closer Of Nepal Liaison Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 27 minutes ago
Over Eight Agreements To Be Signed During Oli's China Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Nepal Organizes World Day Against Child Labor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 49 minutes ago
Photojournalist Club Opens Submission For The IME-Global IME Bank Nepal Photo Contest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 33 minutes ago
China-Nepal Economic Corridor Reduces Nepal’s Reliance On India: Indian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 16 minutes ago
U.S. Hands Over Newly-Reconstructed Barhabise Primary Health Care Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Parliament Member Chaudhary Opens Water Filter System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2018
World Cup: Russia Ease Past Saudi Arabia Challenge In Opening Fixture By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2018
The Demand Of Nepalese Workers Increases: NRB Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2018
PM Expresses Concern Over Kathmandu-Tarai-Madhes Expressway Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2018
Government To Launch Special Campaign To Control Electricity Theft By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2018
Prime Minister Oli To Begin China Visit From June 19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75