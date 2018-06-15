German Ambassador In Kanjirowa School

Ambassador of Germany to Nepal, Roland Schafer visited Kanjirowa National Secondary School on 14 June 2018 for an interaction session with students. In a program organized by school, Roland Schafer was welcomed jointly by Executive Chairman of Kanjirowa Kapil Dev Regmi, Executive Director Mahendra Khanal, Principal Ranjeet Thapa, and Director Samjhana Kharel with a khada and a bouquet.

In an interaction session, Roland Schafer spoke on historical, political social, economic and educational aspect of Germany. He also answered different curiosities and questions on German’s specialties asked by students amid the ceremony. He also talked about German’s historical efforts towards the journey of national prosperity. Saying that he was delighted to come as the Ambassador to Nepal, Schafer shared that he was mesmerized by the country’s natural, cultural, historical and archeological heritages. He was of the opinion that he was more than excited to have the opportunity to meet the students of Kanjirowa National School and attend the interaction program.

According to press release issued by Kanjirowa National Secondary School, school Chairman, Regmi said that he was very proud to have him in the interaction program organized by the school. He also opined that the school, which introduced German language this academic year, has been collaborating with Germany Embassy in various projects and believes that this collaboration will get wider interest in the near future. Schafer also handed over footballs in the eve of World Cup Football. The dancing team of Kanjirowa also presented two cultural dances.