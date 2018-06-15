New UNHCR Representative In Nepal Presents Credentials

The newly-appointed UNHCR Representative in Nepal, Bushra Halepota, presented her Letter of Credentials to Honorable Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Friday.

Bushra arrived in Nepal to take up her new assignment as UNHCR Representative in Nepal.

She began her career with the United Nations in 1991. She later joined the UN refugee agency in 1994 and served in a number of countries including Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the United States of America, Armenia, Pakistan and Iraq.

According to a press release issued by Deepesh Das Shrestha, Senior External Relations Associate of UNHCR,before coming to Nepal, she served as the UNHCR Representative in Somalia.

Upon assuming office, Bushra said, "I am very happy to be here in this beautiful country, which has a long tradition of generously hosting refugees from various countries. I look forward to working in close coordination with the Government of Nepal and partners and count on their support to achieve sustainable solutions for refugees.”

Since late 2007, UNHCR has helped over 112,800 refugees from Bhutan resettle in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. UNHCR also carries out a range of other protection and assistance programme for around 7,000 Bhutanese refugees in two camps in eastern Nepal (Beldangi and Sanischare).

UNHCR’s work in Nepal also includes providing protection and support to refugees.