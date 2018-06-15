Over Eight Agreements To Be Signed During Oli's China Visit

Nepal and China are set to ink over eight agreements during Prime Minister KP Oli's visit to China.

June 15, 2018, 9:27 a.m.

According to Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, the two sides have already reached to an understanding to sign various eight agreements and a few others are currently under discussion. The agreements finalized for signing include five agreements at the level of government and three others at the level of private sector.

Addressing a news conference organized at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Minister Gyawali said Nepal and China are scheduled to ink some important agreements during the visit. “The visit of the prime minister will be historic and fruitful,” he said.

Gyawali said Nepal and China are set to ink an agreement to allow Nepal to use of the Tibetan highway, especially during the rainy season. This agreement will allow Nepal to use the Tibetan Highway from eight various entry points on the northern border.

As it is difficult to transport food items to remote northern districts especially during the rainy season, the use of Tibetan highway will make the job easier. The eight entry points that Nepal will be able to use after the agreements include Hilsa, Rasuwagadhi, Riyu Tiptala Pass (Taplejung), Tinker (Darchula), Urahipass (Bajhang) and Pulana Hilsa.

Nepal and China are also set to ink an agreement on Kerung-Kathmandu cross-country railway service. The agreement is being reached as per the understanding reached between the two countries during the visit of Prime Minister Oli to China in March, 2016. Preparations have also been made to sign a memorandum to form a foreign minister-level mechanism to facilitate and coordinate the implementation of the existing agreements and discuss news areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Nepal and China will also sign a separate agreement to build two international-level friendship bridges in Rasuwagadhi and Tatopani during the prime minister's visit. China has offered to bear all costs of the bridges. Gyawali said Nepal and China are also signing an agreement on cross-country transmission line.

