Parliament Member Chaudhary Opens Water Filter System

Chairperson of Chaudhary Foundation and Member of Parliament Binod Kumar Chaudhary inaugurated water filter system at National Adharbhoot School Meghauli, ward no 28 of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

This system will supply safe and pure drinking water to the students, teachers and local community of the area. Built by using latest technology, the filer system is first of its kind in the region.

Addressing the program Chairperson of Chaudhary Foundation and MP Chaudhary said that social service is his first and foremost priority. He expressed his happiness to install a plant to distribute safe drinking water to the people. He reminded that the foundation has been supporting in the areas of education to directly benefit children.

According foundation, one million rupees was spent to install the system. Foundation also decorated the old school building. Headmistress of the school Sobha Kumal thanked Foundation for supporting schools providing drinking water facilities.