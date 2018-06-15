UN Announces Closer Of Nepal Liaison Office

United Nations Department of Political Affairs announces closing of Nepal liaison office

June 15, 2018, 10:42 a.m.

United Nations Department of Political Affairs announces closing of Nepal liaison office. According to a press release issued by United National Information Center Kathmandu, the Department of Political Affairs has responded to the request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal for the closure of the DPA Liaison Office in Kathmandu after successfully fulfilling its mandate. In consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Liaison Office will be closed within the next three months.

The Liaison Office was established in 2011, in consultation with the Government after the withdrawal of the UN Mission in Nepal and tasked to support remaining aspects of the peace process and enjoyed close collaboration and partnership with the Government and a wide range of Nepali partners over the years. The Department of Political Affairs looks forward to a continued partnership with the Government and people of Nepal.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

