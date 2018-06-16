FIFA WORLD CUP Soccer Fever

As in the past, Nepalese are eagerly waiting to watch FIFA World Cup

June 16, 2018, 10:12 a.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

With the FIFA World Cup starting soon, Russian capital Moscow is filled with the soccer lovers from all over the world. Those who could not afford to watch the World Cup from the stadiums are preparing to do so from their home theaters.

For some, the FIFA World Cup is a chance to watch the world class soccer with all prominent players, their actions and spirits, for some it is a time to go for gambling on the basis of  win and loss.

Nepal too has two types of fans. One group really loves to watch football for entertainment, the other takes it as a gambling. Given the bitter past experiences, the District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu, on Monday, issued a notice directing business firms, organizations, clubs and individuals to strictly follow rules while watching the football matches.

According to the disciplinary circular issued, those who are organizing football matches should exhibit on their own premises without taking the entry fees.

The wins and losses of the match should not be treated as a gambling occasion or the organizers should make sure that no stakes are involved in the matches.

In case of private businesses and institutes, they have to mandatorily install CCTV and arrange security during the show.

Similarly, the organizers should maintain law and order and are not allowed to disturb peace and traffic in the neighborhood.

The organizers should themselves be accountable for any kind of untoward incident if it happened by any chance incurring losses of public and private properties during the show.

Likewise, the organizers should coordinate with the local security agencies for peace and security.Fisht_Olympic_Stadium_2017.jpg

A Correspondent

