Nepalese Students Top Foreign Students List In Indian University Applications

June 17, 2018, 12:40 p.m.

Out of 3000 applications application in India under the Foreign Students Registry (FSR) including those forwarded by the ICCR as well as self-sponsored ones, the maximum applications were from Nepal.

According to a news item published in The Times of India, the data provided by FSR stated that 317 applications were received from Nepal, 316 from Tibet and 111 from Afghanistan. Forty five people applied from Bangladesh, 11 from Sri Lanka, nine from China and two from Pakistan.

Comparatively, there have been more applications from the US and the UK, 48 and 16, respectively. Officials said political science and humanities were some of the popular courses among foreign students. The university has received 1,300 applications forwarded by the ICCR and 1,704 by self-sponsored students.

 

