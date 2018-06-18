Alliance Française de Katmandou To Celebrate The 37th Edition Of International Music Day

Alliance Française de Katmandou (AFK) in partnership with Tuborg will organize the 2018 edition of Fête de la Musique / International Music Day, comprising various musical groups, from 3pm to 9pm on Friday, June 22. There will be a covered stage at AFK and concerts will be organized in various places.

Launched in France in 1982, Fête de la Musique transforms the streets of Paris into the world’s biggest performance stage as hundreds of people gather to celebrate the joy of music in all its varied styles. The international Music Day is based on a few principles: all kind of musician of every level and every style can participate; all concerts are free to attend.

Kathmandu city hosts this annual Fête de la Musique. On this occasion, professionals, amateurs and music lovers meet for a warm celebration at AFK and in many different places in KTM.

According to a press release issued by Alliance Française de Katmandou , scheduled to appear at Alliance Française de Katmandou on the covered stage: Victor Hugo School (French Song), Kapil Kaspal (Nepali Song), The Activist (Hip Hop), Karaoké Mukesh (Pop/Rap),Ramji Nepali (Dal Bahadur) (Folk Nepal), Folk Music – Patan (Folk Nepal), BROTHER'S N BAND (Various genre),Hari Maharjan Project (HMP) (Jazz), Acoustic Junction (Acoustic), Silverline (Funk Rock), Lumière (Pop), On Ne Sait Pas (Pop) and ZEROMILE (Electronic).