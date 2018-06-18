IGP Khanal Leaves For US

Inspector General of Nepal Police, Sarbendra Khanal, left for the United States on Sunday night to attend the Second Conference of UN Police Chiefs in UN Headquarters, New York

June 18, 2018, 10:37 a.m.

Inspector General of Nepal Police, Sarbendra Khanal, left for the United States on Sunday night to attend the Second Conference of UN Police Chiefs in UN Headquarters, New York.

The conference to be held for two days from June 20 focuses on coping up the challenges before world peace and security, fostering cooperation among the polices of the UN members and coordinating among the UN and law implementing agencies on security challenges.

The Police Headquarters has further said discussion would be held also on the establishment of common forum for interstate information network, capacity enhancement of police personnel for effective performance and knowledge sharing on the best practices by those mobilized in the UN missions.

Superintendent of Police, Dan Bahadur Karki, has accompanied the IGP.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Alliance Française de Katmandou To Celebrate The 37th Edition Of International Music Day
Jun 18, 2018
Nepal Embassy Set to Buy Posh Property In US
Jun 18, 2018
Oli To Brief Parliamentarians On China Visit
Jun 18, 2018
Chairman Chaudhary Inaugurates Digital Class Room
Jun 18, 2018
Save Ganga Maya’s Life: Human Rights Activists
Jun 18, 2018

More on News

Nepal Embassy Set to Buy Posh Property In US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
Chairman Chaudhary Inaugurates Digital Class Room By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 15 minutes ago
Save Ganga Maya’s Life: Human Rights Activists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Organizes Yoga Camp In Muktinath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepalese Students Top Foreign Students List In Indian University Applications By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Sajha Yatayat Bus Service Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Oli’s Long March By Yubaraj Ghimire Jun 18, 2018
Alliance Française de Katmandou To Celebrate The 37th Edition Of International Music Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2018
Oli To Brief Parliamentarians On China Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2018
Mexico Stun Champions Germany 1-0 in World Cup Opener By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2018
Singaporean Sisters Help Women Making Menstruation Manageable By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2018
Karnali Diary-I By Abhisek Adhikari Jun 17, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75