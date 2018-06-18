IGP Khanal Leaves For US

Inspector General of Nepal Police, Sarbendra Khanal, left for the United States on Sunday night to attend the Second Conference of UN Police Chiefs in UN Headquarters, New York.

The conference to be held for two days from June 20 focuses on coping up the challenges before world peace and security, fostering cooperation among the polices of the UN members and coordinating among the UN and law implementing agencies on security challenges.

The Police Headquarters has further said discussion would be held also on the establishment of common forum for interstate information network, capacity enhancement of police personnel for effective performance and knowledge sharing on the best practices by those mobilized in the UN missions.

Superintendent of Police, Dan Bahadur Karki, has accompanied the IGP.