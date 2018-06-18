NIBL Opens Its Branch

NIBL has opened its 72 branches today at Lanti,Salyan. This district falls under Province no. 6 and has more than 12,000 population, and the new branch of NIBL is expected to provide a reliable financial transaction for the locals.



In order to meet its goal to reach the unbanked and the most under-developed parts of the country, the bank has made its presence in those areas where peoples are unaware of banking systems.

NIBL is the only bank in the country so far to invest in deprived sector lending of Rs. 3.7 billion to 22,700 peoples.

NIBL have more than 8 lakhs customers with 100 ATMs,6 extension counters, more than 5,50,000 visa debit card holders, 57 branchless banking services and more than 300 visa NPN members banks.

Nepal Investment Bank is the only commercial Bank to be awarded with the prestigious Financial Times “Bank of The Year” award for the fifth time and has been consistently receiving ICRA credit rating Nepal ‘A’.