Oli To Brief Parliamentarians On China Visit

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to address the federal parliament at 4 PM today and brief parliamentarians regarding his objectives of China’s visit. Oli will be visiting China from tomorrow with 20 member jumbo delegates.

June 18, 2018, 11:18 a.m.

Prime Minister Oli is embarking on a five-day official visit to China on June 19 at the invitation of Chinese Prime Minister, Li Keqiang. Agreement would be signed on various issues of tourism and economic sector during the visit.

In China, Oli will sign an agreement regarding Trans Himalayan railway, invite foreign investment, urge implementations of past agreements and make efforts to establish Koshi Economic Corridor, Gandaki Economic Corridor and Karnali Economic Corridor.

Different MoUs regarding opening eight border points for supply of food in Tibet, an autonomous region of China, construction of Kerung-Kathmandu railway, establishment of mechanism between Nepal and China and construction of 'Nepal-China Friendship Bridge' at Tatopani of Sindhupalchowk would also be signed during the visit.

Oli will be accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, Foreign Minister Gyawali, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth, Prime Minister's Chief Advisor Bishnu Rimal, lawmakers, high-level government officials and representatives from private sector and media persons.

