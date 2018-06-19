Kumari Bank Ties-Up With Om Hospital

Kumari Bank Limited (KBL) and Om Hospital and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd (OMHRC), Chabahil, Kathmandu have signed an agreement to provide quality medical services at reasonable cost to all its accountholders and their direct dependents.

According to press release issued by Kumari Bank, the agreement was signed by Rajib Giri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer on behalf of Kumari Bank and Babu Kaji Karki, Managing Director of OM Hospital whereby, all KBL accountholders will get special discount on various medical services offered by the hospital.

Kumari Bank has been working diligently towards providing high-quality medical services at reasonable prices to its customers via tie-ups with different medical institutions such as Medanta Hospital at New Delhi and top hospitals in the country such as Norvic, Grande, Vayodha, Chirayu, Alka, etc. The Bank is serving its customers through its extensive network of 86 branches, 2 extension counters, and 61 ATMs across the country. The Bank has been providing modern banking services viz. Mobile, Internet, and Viber banking, etc.