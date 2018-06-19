Radisson Hotel Is Celebrating The Entire Month Of June As CSR

The hotel donated track suits, lunch box to eleven much needed children of Twin Otters Foundation. The event was held on 15th of June, 2018 at Twin Otters Foundation, Kapan-1 Kathmandu.

June 19, 2018, 8:14 a.m.

Radisson Hotel is celebrating the entire month of June as their CSR month solely dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. The hotel donated track suits, lunch box to eleven much needed children of Twin Otters Foundation. The event was held on 15th of June, 2018 at Twin Otters Foundation, Kapan-1 Kathmandu. Besides that other activity such as Cleaning Campaign, Menstrual Awareness Campaign and Old age home visit are up in line for the month of June 2018.

According to press release issued by Radisson Hotel, the Twin Otters Foundation, registered in Nepal as a Not-For-Profit (NFP) NGO under the Social Welfare Council (SWC), was established by individual who himself have been a victim of poverty and drug abuse as a child. The objective of the foundation solely rests on helping children who have been victims of extreme poverty and harassment which let them to the ill ways of life. The Foundation will simply enroll street children in well-established rehabilitation centers and then decide on whether putting them into schools or giving them the skills required for the job industry so that they may be able to make a living out of it. The aim of the Foundation which was to first identify the areas where these kids were living and getting involved in socially responsible behaviors has been met after a thorough field work and research for more than ten years.IMG_0244.jpg

Khem Raj Puri, Founder of The Twin Otters Foundation, said: "All of the children here were street children at first and were later rescued by the foundation, not just from the main city but also from remote areas such as Morang. Most of them were already the victims of drugs at a very young age when we found them. I myself once lived in the streets of Kathmandu and was luckily rescued by a foreigner who showed me a better way of living, that's what I want for these children, a second chance".IMG_0213.jpg

It is the 20th year of Radisson Hotel celebrating their CSR month since its establishment. Events as such aims to initiate and take responsibility of the company's effect on social, economic and environmental factors. It is the duty of each and every organization in the present time to support a good cause. By doing so the organizations are not just sharing their profits to the society but also making an effort to improve quality of life.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Well-Wishers Pay Final Tributes To Dr. Devkota
Jun 19, 2018
Nepal, Japan Sign Amended ASA
Jun 19, 2018
Pokhara Lakeside No More A No-Vehicle Zone
Jun 19, 2018
India Warned Of Zero-sum Mentality As Nepal PM To Visit China: Chinese Media
Jun 19, 2018
World Cup Day 5: Sweden Defeats South Korea, Belgium Defeats Panama, England Defeats Tunisia
Jun 19, 2018

More on Tourism

Karnali Diary-I By Abhisek Adhikari 2 days, 6 hours ago
TOURISM Bane To Workers By A Correspondent 3 days, 6 hours ago
‘HTM 2018 Paves Way For 5M Visitors’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
China Collects 8.5 Tons of Garbage From Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Memory Of Lives Lost in Langtang By Abhisek Adhikari 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Ten Things To Do In Kathmandu By Ayushi Sureka 3 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Well-Wishers Pay Final Tributes To Dr. Devkota By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2018
Nepal, Japan Sign Amended ASA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2018
Pokhara Lakeside No More A No-Vehicle Zone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2018
India Warned Of Zero-sum Mentality As Nepal PM To Visit China: Chinese Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2018
World Cup Day 5: Sweden Defeats South Korea, Belgium Defeats Panama, England Defeats Tunisia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2018
205th Group Of Peace Corps Volunteers Sworn In By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75