World Cup Day 5: Sweden Defeats South Korea, Belgium Defeats Panama, England Defeats Tunisia

SWEDEN completely outclassed South Korea to kick off matchday five of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Swedes still needed luck on their side, however, as a dramatic, late Video Assistant Referee (VAR) penalty decision was all that separated the two teams at the full time. South Korea is on the ropes in Group F after the 1-0 loss, still needing to play Germany and Mexico.

Panama was also left on the brink of a World Cup exit after a red-hot Belgium banged in three second-half goals in the opening Group G game of the tournament. Belgium powered to a 3-0 win with star striker Romelu Lukaku scoring a six-minute brace.

The performance put Group G opponents England on notice — and everything was going swimmingly for the Three Lions in their clash against Tunisia until Kyle Walker’s brain snap gifted the opposition a penalty to make it 1-1 at halftime.

But skipper Harry Kane came to the rescue, heading home his second goal of the game in stoppage time to give England a 2-1 win.

Harry Kane double ensures England defeat Tunisia in World Cup opener

England has won their opening game at the World Cup! They’ve beaten Tunisia. by 2-1 in the last night World Cup Football match with last-minute score by Harry Kane. The game was 1-1 draw in halftime. England scored a first goal but Tunisia equalized the game through a penalty.

In the first FIFA World Cup match, Sweden beat South Korea 1-0. Andreas Granqvist converted a penalty in the second half to put his team into the lead. Similarly, Belgium beat Panama 3-0. Romelu Lukaku double helps Belgium to win World Cup start against Panama.

Harry Kane argued justice had been done after the England captain nodded his side’s stoppage-time winner against Tunisia having seen two vociferous penalty appeals for fouls by Yassine Meriah waved away by the Colombian referee.

The Tottenham forward was wrestled to the ground by his marker at corners either side of half‑time as England heaved to re‑establish the lead surrendered to a relatively soft penalty, awarded against Kyle Walker. The referee, Wilmar Roldán, and the VAR determined neither incident worthy of review. As it was, Kane’s first goals at a major final, converted from close range at set pieces, ensured England won their opening group game for the sixth time at a World Cup.

Compiled from media