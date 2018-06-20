India Launches Women Livelihood Development Project In Sarlahi

Supported by the Embassy of India, Dr. Ajay Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy, inaugurated the program

June 20, 2018, 2:51 p.m.

The Nepal-India Women Friendship Society (NIWFS) launched the third stage of “Livelihood Improvement, Women Empowerment & Awareness Program” in Sarlahi District recently.

Supported by the Embassy of India, Dr. Ajay Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy, inaugurated the program. According to a press release, the Government of India is supporting the project in 4 districts like Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Sarlahi and Mahottari of Nepal with NRs 31.94 lakhs.

The Project is aimed to provide opportunities to rural women for self-empowerment by providing skill development trainings on sewing & cutting, beautician, market promotion training etc.

The Government of India, so far, had completed Projects worth NRs. 14.79 Crores in Sarlahi District. These projects include School Buildings, River Training Works on Lakhandehi River and Rural Electrification Program.

Eight projects are under construction including five School Buildings, Culverts and Drainage in Malangwa Municipality, 5 kilometer road from Indian Border-Lakshmipur-Balara-Gadhiya and Community Centre for Dalit in Sarlahi District with NRs. 29.85 Crores. In addition, the Government of India had donated 31 ambulances and one school bus to various organizations in Sarlahi District.

Sarlahi India supports.jpg

India Sarlahi.jpg

