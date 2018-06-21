2018 FIFA World Cup- Uruguay 1 Saudi Arabia 0- Portugal 1 Morocco 0 and Spain 1-Iran-0

Spain, Portugal and Uruguay won the world cup football matched defeating their rival in a very competitive match.

Luis Suarez booked Uruguay's place in the World Cup knockout rounds, marking his 100th international appearance with the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay's result also means hosts Russia, who have won their opening two Group A matches, are through to the next phase with one fixture to spare, while Egypt and Saudi Arabia are both out of the tournament.

Saudi Arabia gave a far better performance than they produced in their 5-0 loss to the hosts but a poor mistake from replacement goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais handed the South Americans the winner in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday.

In other match, Spain defeats Iran 0-1.

Spain earned its first win at the 2018 World Cup on Wednesday, narrowly beating Iran 1-0 on a fortunate goal from Diego Costa. Iran played toe-to-toe with Spain and deserved more from the match, but Spain's central defense made some important stops, got the winner in the second half and held on to move into a tie for first place with Portugal in Group B.

Portugal 1 Morocco 0

Cristiano Ronaldo took just four minutes to score the goal that made him the top-scoring European in international football as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0 in Moscow to dump Herve Renard's men out of the World Cup.

One the tournament's star performers so far picked up where he left off after his hat-trick against Spain in Portugal's opening 3-3 Group B draw, heading Fernando Santos' men into an early lead with a goal that moved him to 85 international goals - one ahead of the legendary Ferenc Puskas in the all-time standings.

Morocco head coach Renard came into the game having seen his players denied a point after dominating much of their opening encounter against Iran and they were largely the better side here too, keeping Portugal on the back foot and quelling the threat of Ronaldo for long periods.

Today Match

Brazil Vs Costa Rica, Nigeria Vs Iceland and Serbia Vs Switzerland