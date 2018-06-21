Construction of Dhalkebar Substation Completes

the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) plans to start charging the Dhalkebar substation this month.

June 21, 2018, 8:11 a.m.

As the Indian contractor Telmos Electronic has almost completed the construction of the 220 kV substation which converts high voltage electricity to lower voltage electricity for distribution to customers, the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) plans to start charging the Dhalkebar substation this month.

The state-owned power utility hired the Indian company after firing the original Chinese contractor to complete the remaining tasks. Telmos Electronic is about to complete the wiring on the control panel and the construction of a road inside the substation compound, according to the NEA. It has already pulled overhead cables and finished laying cables in the trenches.

The Chinese company was fired for delays after finishing most of the work. Around 5 percent of the construction work remained to be done when it was dismissed. The NEA appointed Telmos Electronic in February 2018 providing it four months to complete the remaining tasks. As per the Rs128 million contract signed with the NEA, Telmos Electronic is required to complete the substation by the first week of June.

However, Telmos Electronic asked for extra time as it had to replace various equipment imported by its Chinese predecessor. “As a majority of the tasks have been completed, we will be able to start charging the substation by mid-July,” said Radhe Sharan Mahato, the NEA appointed project chief of the Dhalkebar Substation Project.

Once the substation is charged at 220 kV, the power utility can increase energy imports over the Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur cross-border transmission line. Currently, the NEA can import up to 160 MW of electricity over the power line. After the completion of the 220 kV substation, the power utility can boost imports by 120 MW during the dry season.

According to a report published in The Kathmandu Post, the substation will also be vital to evacuate the power generated by the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project which is on the verge of completion. The surplus power produced during the wet season can also be exported to India through the power line.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China Remains The Largest Source Of FDI In Nepal: PM Oli
Jun 21, 2018
India To Support Nepal’s Agriculture Sector
Jun 21, 2018
Xi Says China To Enhance Mutually Beneficial Cooperation With Nepal
Jun 21, 2018
2018 FIFA World Cup- Uruguay 1 Saudi Arabia 0- Portugal 1 Morocco 0 and Spain 1-Iran-0
Jun 21, 2018
NAC’s First Wide-body Aircraft To Arrive On June 27
Jun 20, 2018

More on Water and Energy

Launching Of Renewable Energy For Rural Areas (RERA) Programme In Province 7 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago
NO LOAD SHEDDING! Mission Accomplished By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 5 days ago
Nepalese UN Peacekeepers Improve Access To Clean Water In South Sudan By Stalin Gebreselassie 4 weeks ago
SJVN Receives Generation Licence Of Arun-III By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Nepal And India To Finalize Butwal-Gorakhpur Cross-Border Transmission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
Nepal-India Joint Working Group Meeting In Power Sector Held In New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago

The Latest

Revitalizing Tourism Sector Of Nepal By Hari Prasad Shrestha Jun 21, 2018
China Remains The Largest Source Of FDI In Nepal: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2018
India To Support Nepal’s Agriculture Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2018
Xi Says China To Enhance Mutually Beneficial Cooperation With Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2018
2018 FIFA World Cup- Uruguay 1 Saudi Arabia 0- Portugal 1 Morocco 0 and Spain 1-Iran-0 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2018
NAC’s First Wide-body Aircraft To Arrive On June 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75