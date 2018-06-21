India To Support Nepal’s Agriculture Sector

Minister for Agriculture, Land Management and Cooperatives Chakra Pani Khanal visited the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi.

June 21, 2018, 7:42 a.m.

Minister for Agriculture, Land Management and Cooperatives Chakra Pani Khanal visited the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi. Senior officials of the Institute briefed Minister about its research activities related to agriculture development as well as its academic programs. The Minister also visited the National Phytotron and Phenomics Facilities and the Centre for Protected Cultivation Technology located within the Institute premises.

According to a press release issued by Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi, it may be noted that founded in 1905, IARI is a leading institute in India for agricultural research, education and extension and has made significant contribution to India’s ‘green revolution’, a process in which traditional agricultural pattern was converted into a more productive industrial system. The Institute also has Deemed University status and runs masters and doctoral programs in various disciplines of agriculture science for Indian and foreign students, including some Nepali nationals.

Also today, Minister visited the National Plant Quarantine Station in New Delhi and its various laboratories.

Minister is on visit to India at the invitation of Hon Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare of the Government of India, Radha Mohan Singh in order to hold discussion on various components of bilateral cooperation in agriculture as envisaged in the India-Nepal Statement on New Partnership in Agriculture issued during the State Visit of Prime Minister of Nepal to India in April, 2018.

