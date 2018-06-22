EU Hands Over Computers To Natural History Museum Nepal

EU Hands Over Computers To Natural History Museum Nepal

June 22, 2018, 3:15 p.m.

European Union (EU| Ambassador Veronica Cody handed over eleven computers to the Natural History Museum on 21 June. The Natural History Museum under the aegis of the Tribbhuvan University is situated in Swayambu and has a collection of 50,000 different species of flora and fauna.

Professor Dharma Raj Dangol, the chief of the museum made a presentation of the work of the different departments of the museum, which has been enriching the knowledge of scholars, students and other visitors on the diverse and endangered species of flora and fauna over the past 42 years.

According to a press release issued by European Union Nepal, plans are afoot to develop the museum for better tourism prospects and to further promote research and innovation in the sector. Handing over the computers, Ambassador Cody hoped that the donation would assist the museum in documenting and supporting its very valuable work. Professor Dangol thanked the EU sincerely for this important contribution to the museum, and expressed his interest in further cooperation.

EU hands over equipment.jpg

EU hands over computers.jpg

