President Bhandari Visits NA Headquarters

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has visited Army Headquarters, Bhadrakali on Thursday. President Bhandari who is also Supreme Commander of Nepal Army (NA) reached for an inspectional visit. Upon her arrival at NA Headquarters, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Rajendra Chhetri welcomed her.

At an event organized at Army Headquarters, President Bhandari was briefed on the various aspects of Nepali Army (NA) including current activities, organization structure of Nepali Army, welfare activities and operational preparedness among others by the heads of concerned departments.

According to press released by Nepali Army, it has been mentioned that in her response, President Bhandari praised the NA for its contribution for the nation. She directed the organization to fulfill the duties and responsibilities with high spirit and motivation.

At the beginning of the program, COAS General Chhetri delivered the welcome speech. Likewise, officiating Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel also expressed his views during the program.

Present on the occasion were Officials of the Office of the President of Nepal & Ministry of Defence and General Officers of Nepali Army.