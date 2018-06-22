President Bhandari Visits NA Headquarters

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has visited Army Headquarters, Bhadrakali on Thursday. President Bhandari who is also Supreme Commander of Nepal Army (NA) reached for an inspectional visit. Upon her arrival at NA Headquarters, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Rajendra Chhetri welcomed her.

June 22, 2018, 8:19 a.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has visited Army Headquarters, Bhadrakali on Thursday. President Bhandari who is also Supreme Commander of Nepal Army (NA) reached for an inspectional visit. Upon her arrival at NA Headquarters, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Rajendra Chhetri welcomed her.

At an event organized at Army Headquarters, President Bhandari was briefed on the various aspects of Nepali Army (NA) including current activities, organization structure of Nepali Army, welfare activities and operational preparedness among others by the heads of concerned departments.

According to press released by Nepali Army, it has been mentioned that in her response, President Bhandari praised the NA for its contribution for the nation. She directed the organization to fulfill the duties and responsibilities with high spirit and motivation.

At the beginning of the program, COAS General Chhetri delivered the welcome speech. Likewise, officiating Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel also expressed his views during the program.

Present on the occasion were Officials of the Office of the President of Nepal & Ministry of Defence and General Officers of Nepali Army.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Rail Project Can Also Bring China, India Closer : Chinese Media
Jun 22, 2018
Nepal-China Issue Joint Statement
Jun 22, 2018
Nepal And China Sign Agreement For Railway Connectivity
Jun 22, 2018
World Cup 2018 Croatia destroys Lionel Messi, Argentina, France qualified for the World Cup 2018 knockout stages, Australia Keeps Hope
Jun 22, 2018
International Yoga Day 2018 Marks In Nepal: DPM Pokharel Leads Celebrations
Jun 21, 2018

More on News

Nepal Rail Project Can Also Bring China, India Closer : Chinese Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
Nepal-China Issue Joint Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Nepal And China Sign Agreement For Railway Connectivity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
International Yoga Day 2018 Marks In Nepal: DPM Pokharel Leads Celebrations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 35 minutes ago
India To Support Nepal’s Agriculture Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Xi Says China To Enhance Mutually Beneficial Cooperation With Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

World Cup 2018 Croatia destroys Lionel Messi, Argentina, France qualified for the World Cup 2018 knockout stages, Australia Keeps Hope By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2018
Revitalizing Tourism Sector Of Nepal By Hari Prasad Shrestha Jun 21, 2018
Construction of Dhalkebar Substation Completes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2018
China Remains The Largest Source Of FDI In Nepal: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2018
2018 FIFA World Cup- Uruguay 1 Saudi Arabia 0- Portugal 1 Morocco 0 and Spain 1-Iran-0 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2018
NAC’s First Wide-body Aircraft To Arrive On June 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75