World Cup 2018 Croatia destroys Lionel Messi, Argentina, France qualified for the World Cup 2018 knockout stages, Australia Keeps Hope

France qualified for the World Cup 2018 knockout stages with Kylian Mbappe's strike the difference in a narrow win over Peru and Croatia destroys Lionel Messi, Argentina to reach other stage. Despite making draw, Australia keeps World Cup hopes alive against Denmark after VAR awards controversial penalty.

France Vs Peru

France 1-0 Peru: Kylian Mbappe makes more history but it's World Cup heartbreak for La Blanquirroja

Mbappe became the youngest player to score for Les Bleus at a World Cup when he ran onto Olivier Giroud's deflected shot to tap home into an empty net.

It was another blow for Peru after a strong start had not produced a breakthrough. The South American fans outnumbered the French in stadium and their team has been using any opportunity to pressure France.

Australia Vs Denmark

Australia kept their World Cup hopes alive as a contentious penalty awarded using VAR technology earned them a 1-1 draw with Group C rivals Denmark.

Christian Eriksen had put Denmark ahead with a well-taken strike, only for Mile Jedinak to level from the penalty spot and secure a draw.

Argentina Vs Croatia

Argentina are facing the prospect of an early exit from the World Cup after a damaging 3-0 defeat to Croatia, who have qualified for the knockout stages.

In a frantic game, Willy Caballero's howler gifted the opening goal to Ante Rebic, who volleyed home, before Luka Modric beat the goalkeeper from 25 yards to seal the three points. Ivan Rakitic added a third in injury time.

The South Americans missed a number of chances in the first half, the best of which fell to Enzo Perez who missed an open goal after the ball fell to him following a mix-up in the Croatian defense.

Maximiliano Meza earlier had a goal-bound shot blocked and Marcus Acuna hit the crossbar. Croatia also missed a sitter when Mario Mandzukic headed wide when in acres of space inside the penalty area.