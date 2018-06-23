Nepali Short Film Anjana’s Journey In Sydney Film Festival

Nepali journalist and short film maker, Rajneesh Bhandari has made a 5-minute short film, “Anjana’s Journey”, about people with disabilities (PWD) in Pokhara.

Australian Volunteer Helen McLaren (Program Development Officer) assisted with coordination and planning of the film as part of her assignment with Independent Living Centre (CIL), Pokhara.

According to Australian Embassy, Nepal, the film features disability advocates from Independent Living Centre (CIL) Pokhara, and has been accepted into the “Focus on Ability” short film festival in Sydney!

This film narrates the life of Anjana K.C, a person with disability and her efforts to become self-sufficient. She showed how person with disability live independently.