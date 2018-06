The Office of the Controller of Examinations (OCE) has published the results of Secondary Education Examination (SEE) on Saturday.

The results can be viewed at www.neb.gov.np, www.see.ntc.net.np, moe.gov.np/index.php.

Out of 451,532 regular examinees, the following numbers have secured grades as below, respectively.

GRADE NO. OF EXAMINEES

A plus 14, 234

A 46, 130

B plus 59, 037

B 70, 512

C plus 61, 870

C 100,043

D plus 35,000

D 58, 688