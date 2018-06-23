UN Under-Secretary-General For Peacekeeping Operations To Visit Nepal

UN Under-Secretary-General For Peacekeeping Operations To Visit Nepal

June 23, 2018, 9:46 p.m.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will visit Nepal from 26 June to 28 June 2018. He will also visit Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

Together, troops and police from these four countries make up close to one-third of some 91,000 uniformed personnel across 14 UN peacekeeping operations.

The purpose of Lacroix’s visit is to thank the four countries for their service and sacrifice in the name of peace, as well as to update on ongoing reforms in the UN peace and security reform area, and specifically the UN Secretary-General’s Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) initiative to make peacekeeping more focused, safer and stronger.

While in Nepal, Lacroix will meet with senior officials including government, military and police officials.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government Proposes Symbolic Prosecution Alleged War Criminals
Jun 24, 2018
Safety Standards In Nepal’s Aviation Sector Meets The EU Requirements’
Jun 24, 2018
World Cup 2018: Mexico, Germany and Belgium Win Matches
Jun 24, 2018
Secondary Education Examination (SEE) Results Out
Jun 23, 2018
Nepali Short Film Anjana’s Journey In Sydney Film Festival
Jun 23, 2018

More on News

Government Proposes Symbolic Prosecution Alleged War Criminals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 minutes ago
Secondary Education Examination (SEE) Results Out By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 36 minutes ago
EU Hands Over Computers To Natural History Museum Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
7 Persons Killed, 31 Injured In Road Accidents In Everyday In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Perpetrators Will Not Get Amnesty But Could Get Waiver In Sentences: Minister Tamang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
President Bhandari Visits NA Headquarters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Safety Standards In Nepal’s Aviation Sector Meets The EU Requirements’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2018
World Cup 2018: Mexico, Germany and Belgium Win Matches By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2018
Nepali Short Film Anjana’s Journey In Sydney Film Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2018
India May Resist The Railway's Construction In Nepal: Chinese Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2018
World Cup 2018: Brazil, Switzerland And Nigeria Win The Matches By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2018
Nepal Spends More Than India In Health Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75