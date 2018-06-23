UN Under-Secretary-General For Peacekeeping Operations To Visit Nepal

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will visit Nepal from 26 June to 28 June 2018. He will also visit Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

Together, troops and police from these four countries make up close to one-third of some 91,000 uniformed personnel across 14 UN peacekeeping operations.

The purpose of Lacroix’s visit is to thank the four countries for their service and sacrifice in the name of peace, as well as to update on ongoing reforms in the UN peace and security reform area, and specifically the UN Secretary-General’s Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) initiative to make peacekeeping more focused, safer and stronger.

While in Nepal, Lacroix will meet with senior officials including government, military and police officials.