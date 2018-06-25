Alliance Française de Katmandou celebrates the 37th edition of International Music Day

Alliance Française de Katmandou celebrates the 37th edition of International Music Day

June 25, 2018, 2:13 p.m.

Alliance Française de Katmandou (AFK) in partnership with Tuborg organized the 2018 edition of Fête de la Musique / International Music Day, comprising various musical groups, from 3pm to 9pm on Friday, June 22. There was a covered stage at AFK and concerts were organized in various places.

Launched in France in 1982, Fête de la Musique transforms the streets of Paris into the world’s biggest performance stage as hundreds of people gather to celebrate the joy of music in all its varied styles. The international Music Day is based on a few principles: all kind of musician of every level and every style can participate; all concerts are free to attend.

Kathmandu city hosts this annual Fête de la Musique. On this occasion, professionals, amateurs and music lovers meet for a warm celebration at AFK and in many different places in KTM.

World Music day 3.jpg

Scheduled to appear at Alliance Française de Katmandou on the covered stage. The music include Victor Hugo School (French Song), Kapil Kaspal (Nepali Song), The Activist (Hip Hop), On Ne Sait Pas (Pop) , Folk Music – Patan (Folk Nepal), Ramji Nepali (Dal Bahadur) (Folk Nepal), Folk Music – Patan (Folk Nepal), BROTHER'S N BAND (Various genre), Hari Maharjan Project (HMP) (Jazz),Acoustic Junction (Acoustic), Silverline (Funk Rock), Lumière (Pop) and ZEROMILE (Electronic)

World Music day 2.jpg

Alliance Française de Katmandou: Since its creation in 1994, Alliance Française de Kathmandu has been providing French language classes within and outside its premises as well as international exams. It organises cultural events regularly and has a library and a cafeteria. It also offers translation and interpreting services.

Alliance Françaises also differs from cultural organisations in other countries by a particular mission: promoting, not only the culture of a country, but the “cultural diversity.” In a global world where the ways of life and the ways of thinking tend to standardized, where culture finally becomes a marketable product like any other, the Alliances Françaises continue to offer a cultural alternative.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Special Campaign Against Child Malnutrition In Mahottari
Jun 25, 2018
Rani Pokhari Reconstruction Will Be Old Shape
Jun 25, 2018
Work Permit For Malaysia Unlikely For Now
Jun 25, 2018
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Organizes Menstrual Awareness Campaign
Jun 25, 2018
Kumari Bank supports SAATH “Hakuna Matata Project”
Jun 25, 2018

More on Entertainment

Nepali Short Film Anjana’s Journey In Sydney Film Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Race 3: Salman Khan's Film By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Singha Durbar Is Back! By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Khalti Ties Up With QFX Cinemas Making Online Movie Ticketing Easier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
The Voice To Come To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months ago
Sridevi Passes Away Due To Heart Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months ago

The Latest

Reshaping India-China Relations: The Emerging Scenario By Prof. Bhuwan Upreti Jun 25, 2018
Special Campaign Against Child Malnutrition In Mahottari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2018
Rani Pokhari Reconstruction Will Be Old Shape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2018
Work Permit For Malaysia Unlikely For Now By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2018
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Organizes Menstrual Awareness Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2018
Kumari Bank supports SAATH “Hakuna Matata Project” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75