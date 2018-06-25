Kumari Bank supports SAATH “Hakuna Matata Project”

Kumari Bank supports SAATH “Hakuna Matata Project”

June 25, 2018, 2:11 p.m.

Kumari Bank has provided financial support of NRS. 100,000.00 to SAATH under its “HAKUNA MATATA” project, a non-profit organization working for the past six years, to provide basic educational and social development to 40 HIV/ AIDS infected/affected children. SAATH has also been imparting skilled trainings to the HIV/AIDS infected women, empowering them to face the social stigma and lead a dignified life.

According to a press release issued by Kumari Bank Limited (KBL), the bank has supported SAATH to recognize their selfless efforts to encourage them to continue their noble work to bring about some change in the society. The said-program was conducted by the Bank’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Rajib Giri handing over the cheque to the founders of SAATH in presence of the children and families of the children currently being supported by SAATH. The Bank has been carrying our various CSR activities in the fields of Education, Health, Environment & Heritage.

