Rani Pokhari Reconstruction Will Be Old Shape

June 25, 2018, 2:17 p.m.

Concrete structures that were built in course of reconstruction of the historic Rani Pokhari would be removed within a week.

Work on removing concrete structures had started 10 days ago and will be completed within a week, according to the Kathmandu Metropolitan City. The KMC office said a call for tender would be made for reconstruction of Ranipokhari very soon.

Engineer at Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ram Thapa said Ranipokhari would be restored to its original form as it was before the 2015 earthquakes.

The structures constructed using cement and concrete are being removed after protest from all sides.

Locals and archaeologists have demanded that traditional construction materials be used for reconstruction of the historic pond.

Although reconstruction of the pond had started 18 months ago, it was halted after locals protested the use of modern construction materials.

Although Kathmandu Metropolitan City had stated that the reconstruction of the pond would be started from May 29, no work has started yet.

Ranipokhari and Balgopaleshwar temple in the middle of the lake had suffered damage during the 2015 earthquakes.

An experts’ team constituted on December 28 last year had recommended in its report that the historic structure should be reconstructed in its original design using traditional construction materials.

