World Cup Day 11: England defeats Panama, Japan Craws Senegal, Colombia Defeats Poland

ENGLAND sent a message to every other team in Russia with a history-making demolition of Panama in the opening match of day 11 of the World Cup.

Belgium has looked the goods in Group G with two convincing wins but the young Three Lions showed they deserve respect after a 6-1 thrashing of the team from Central America.

Japan and Senegal fought for the chance to claim outright honours in Group H but couldn’t be separated, ending with a 2-2 draw.

Colombia sent Poland spiralling in their Group H clash with a huge three-goal romp to claim the South American nation its first win in Russia.

Colombian captain Radamel Falcao sunk Poland’s World Cup dreams with a goal in the 70th minute. Falcao found the net after Juan Fernando Quintero darted him a quick through-ball. And the party didn’t stop there.

Juan Cuadrado found the goal in the 75th minute after a stunning pass from James Rodriguez broke through the dejected Polish defence, putting three on the board for the South Americans as the final 10 minutes loomed.