FIFA World Cup 2018, Uruguay Thrash Russia 3-0 Saudi Arabia Beat Egypt 2-1.

FIFA World Cup 2018, Uruguay thrash Russia 3-0 at the Samara Arena, Russia, Saudi Arabia beat Egypt 2-1.

June 26, 2018, 8:04 a.m.

Uruguay thrashes Russia 3-0, to finish on top in the group stage with cent per cent win record while the hosts have registered their first loss in the tournament so far.

Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez were on target in the either half as Uruguay thrash Russia 3-0 at the Samara Arena on Monday to top Group A.

A clinical Suarez free-kick and a deflected goal helped Uruguay take a 2-0 lead at half-time against Russia at the Samara Arena in Russia on Monday. The hosts showed plenty of promise in the first 10 minutes but failed to cling on it, Uruguay on the other hand looked comfortable on the ball and were awarded twice for their brilliant play.

The hosts have had a scintillating start to the tournament beating Egypt and Saudi Arabia in their opening two encounters but the real test for the hosts will be when they take on the 14th ranked team in their final group stage encounter. (Highlights: Uruguay vs Russia)

Saudi Arabia have beaten Egypt 2-1 in their final Group A match.

Today the first match Australia and Peru, second match between Denmark and France at 7.45 Nepali time and the last match between Argentina and Nigeria will be played at 11.45 PM.

