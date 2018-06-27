Trade And Transit Protocol With China In July: PM

Prime Minister KP Oli has said Nepal and China will ink a trade and transit protocol in July this year.

June 27, 2018, 3:34 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Oli has said Nepal and China will ink a trade and transit protocol in July this year.

Briefing parliament Tuesday on his recent China visit, Oli said the agreement couldn’t be reached during his visit as discussions on a few issues were not concluded. “Discussions on a few issues of the protocol are yet to conclude. I want to assure parliament that it will be prepared and signed next month,” said Oli.

Accusing the two previous governments of not working on the trade and transit understanding reached with China, Oli said his government has started homework for signing the agreement. “An agreement was made with China in 2016 during my first visit to the northern neighbor as prime minister. As the two previous governments did nothing to move forward the process, the draft of the protocol was gathering dust at the ministry and it took us a while to resume the process,” claimed Oli.

map-railway.jpg

According to My Republica, the prime minister made these comments while responding to a query by Nepali Congress lawmaker Dilendra Prasad Badu. Oli also informed the House that he has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang for Nepal visit. “I expect their visits to take place soon,” he said.

Claiming that his China visit was fruitful and the agreements with China were not against any other country, Oli told the lower house that Nepal will neither play one neighbor against another nor will it tilt to any side.

“We won’t tilt to any side as we have a clear foreign policy and we stand by Panchasheel, keep our national interest at the center and cannot support any activity that sparks tensions in our neighborhood,” he said.

According to the prime minister, the government will work on correcting the Lipu Lek agreement between China and India if it was against the geographical territory of Nepal. “Our land at the border shouldn’t be an issue of give and take of any other country. Our country is small but we won’t allow the other nations to encroach upon even a small piece of our land,” he said.

He informed that Nepal inked 22 agreements with China.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bill Related To Service Condition, Facilities Of Parliament Sec Gen Tabled In HoR
Jun 27, 2018
90,000th Bhutanese Refugee Flying To US From Nepal For Resettlement
Jun 27, 2018
"Nepal Does Not Play Card Games With China Or India" PM KP Sharma Oli
Jun 27, 2018
World Cup 2018: Argentina, Denmark And France And Croatia Joins In Last 16
Jun 27, 2018
19 Nepalese Schools Awarded With International School Award
Jun 26, 2018

More on News

Bill Related To Service Condition, Facilities Of Parliament Sec Gen Tabled In HoR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
90,000th Bhutanese Refugee Flying To US From Nepal For Resettlement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
"Nepal Does Not Play Card Games With China Or India" PM KP Sharma Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 16 minutes ago
19 Nepalese Schools Awarded With International School Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Rani Pokhari Reconstruction Will Be Old Shape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Prime Minister Oli Returns From China Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

China Building Tibet-Nepal Railway Is Not Quite A Setback For India By Manoj Joshi Jun 27, 2018
World Cup 2018: Argentina, Denmark And France And Croatia Joins In Last 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018, Uruguay Thrash Russia 3-0 Saudi Arabia Beat Egypt 2-1. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2018
Reshaping India-China Relations: The Emerging Scenario By Prof. Bhuwan Upreti Jun 25, 2018
Special Campaign Against Child Malnutrition In Mahottari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2018
Work Permit For Malaysia Unlikely For Now By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75