An aftershock with 5 on the Richter scale has rocked the central region of Nepal on Thursday morning.

According to National Seismological Centre, Lainchaur, it struck at 9:52 am with its epicentre 4.5 km north west of Sundarbazaar in Dhading district.

However, no damages have been reported.

As many as 499 aftershocks have been recorded after the mega earthquake devastated Nepal on April 25, 2015.