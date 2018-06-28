EU To Organize European Union Film Festival Nepal 2018

EU To Organize European Union Film Festival Nepal 2018

June 28, 2018, 1:32 p.m.

On the occasion of the European Year of Cultural Heritage, Delegation of the European Union to Nepal in association with British Council presents the 7th European Union Film Festival (EUFF).

Featuring over a dozen titles from across the European continent, the latest edition will travel to Pokhara on 7 and 8 July 2018 and then have public screenings in Kathmandu between 14 and 16 July 2018.

Titles include documentaries on European art, heritage and culture, fiction films that champion the art of filmmaking and altogether engaging, though-provoking narratives.

The goals of EUFF are to promote cultural exchange and increased understanding between European Union Member States and Nepal through the medium of film – both key values of the European Union. Over the years, the Festival has grown in popularity especially among younger Nepali cinema goers.

