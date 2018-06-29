Israeli Embassy in Nepal Celebrates Environment Month

Israeli Embassy in Nepal Celebrates Environment Month

June 29, 2018, 6:35 p.m.

Ambassador of Israel Benny Omer, Embassy Staff and Shalom Club members planted the tree at Kuleshwor Madhyamik Vidyalaya. Students and staff of the school had also joined hands.

The Embassy of Israel in Nepal organized a tree plantation and clean-up program to mark the Environment Month (18 June-world desertification combat day, June 7-world oceans day, June 5-world environment day).

Ambassador along with Prinicipal of the School and Shalom Club members Planting.jpg

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Israel, fruit trees and flower plants were planted around the school premises and the area was cleaned up as the symbolic initiation towards clean and better environment. Further to this, the Embassy also donated stand fans to each of the classes and sports materials. The Solar Panels that were donated to the school in 2014 were brought back to function.

Kuleshwor MadhyamikVidyala is a government run school and has around 350 students. Shalom Club members are the Nepalese who went to Israel to participate in different MASHAV courses held in Israel. MASHAV is a Hebrew acronym for Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Panel Discussion On This Matter Of Culture Concludes
Jun 29, 2018
U.S Secretary Of State Pompeo Presents Certificate to 2018 'TIP Report Hero' Sunita Danuwar of Nepal
Jun 29, 2018
NEA And Tanahu Hydropower Ltd Sings PPA
Jun 29, 2018
Alzheimer Emerges A Major Health Problems In Nepal
Jun 29, 2018
Monsoon Activates All Over Nepal, Heavy Rains Will Likely On Saturday and Sunday
Jun 29, 2018

More on News

Panel Discussion On This Matter Of Culture Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
U.S Secretary Of State Pompeo Presents Certificate to 2018 'TIP Report Hero' Sunita Danuwar of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
Randy W. Berry Named US Envoy For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 28 minutes ago
CERN Provides Computers To Kathmandu University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 18 minutes ago
UN Resident Coordinator Calls To Save The Life Of Ganga Maya Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal-EU Review Development Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Managed To Avoid Outright Colonization By Yves Carmona Jun 29, 2018
NEA And Tanahu Hydropower Ltd Sings PPA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2018
Alzheimer Emerges A Major Health Problems In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2018
Monsoon Activates All Over Nepal, Heavy Rains Will Likely On Saturday and Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2018
Stale Roti Is The Magical Answer To Diabetes And Other 4 Health Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2018
Trump's Trade War Pushes China Closer To India By Bloomberg Jun 29, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75