Israeli Embassy in Nepal Celebrates Environment Month

Ambassador of Israel Benny Omer, Embassy Staff and Shalom Club members planted the tree at Kuleshwor Madhyamik Vidyalaya. Students and staff of the school had also joined hands.

The Embassy of Israel in Nepal organized a tree plantation and clean-up program to mark the Environment Month (18 June-world desertification combat day, June 7-world oceans day, June 5-world environment day).

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Israel, fruit trees and flower plants were planted around the school premises and the area was cleaned up as the symbolic initiation towards clean and better environment. Further to this, the Embassy also donated stand fans to each of the classes and sports materials. The Solar Panels that were donated to the school in 2014 were brought back to function.

Kuleshwor MadhyamikVidyala is a government run school and has around 350 students. Shalom Club members are the Nepalese who went to Israel to participate in different MASHAV courses held in Israel. MASHAV is a Hebrew acronym for Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation.