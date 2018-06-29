Khalti, Big Movies Partner To Make Movie Ticketing Cashless

One can book movie tickets at Big Movies from anywhere and anytime paying through Khalti.

June 29, 2018, 11:14 a.m.

Khalti has signed an agreement with Big Movies to make movie ticket booking possible in a simple and secure way via mobile phone. The partnership will offer an even easier experience for Big movies-goers to book and pay for tickets.

Amit Agrawal, Director of Khalti, and Bharat Agrawal, CEO of Cinestar Pvt. Ltd. (Big Movies) signed the partnership agreement. Users can now book movie tickets online at www.bigmovies.com.np and pay cashless via their account at khalti.com.

Announcing the agreement, Khalti’s Director Agrawal said, “With this tie-up, our customers, especially movie & theatregoers, will have the unique advantage of buying tickets cashless by using their Khalti account. It adds a lot of value to Khalti users, who will now have, “Anytime, Anywhere” availability of movie tickets. We are adding many more features and services on Khalti very soon.”

Similarly, Cinestar’s CEO Bharat Agrawal said, “As a service industry of digital era we always try our 100% to give satisfaction to our valuable customers. We are glad to partner with Khalti to enhance our services. Hope this tie-up makes online payment more easier and more faster. We ensure to provide smooth operation of online payment with Khalti for making our slogan ‘Anytime, Anywhere movie tickets’ happen.”

This partnership for cashless payment of movie tickets holds a significance at a time the government has just started receiving revenue and all forms of taxes online in Nepal. It is expected to push the adoption of digital payment in Nepal.

Big Movies is one of the best multiplex theaters in Kathmandu. Located at NLIC City Center, Kamal Pokhari, it has 3 screens with a capacity of 870 seats providing world-class auditorium with Barco 2K latest Digital Projector Systems, Crystal Clear DTS sound, luxurious comfort seats and a wide screen viewing experience.

Launched in January 2017, Khalti is an emerging mobile payment solution in Nepal. In addition to payment for Big Movies ticket booking, Khalti allows users to pay for mobile balance top up, electricity/water bills, DTH and internet bills, airline ticketing, hotel booking and many more.

