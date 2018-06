Tanahun Hydropower Limited signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) amid a function.

According to a press release issued by Tanahu Hydropower Ltd, MD of NEA Kul Man Ghising and Managing Director of Tanahu Hydro Pradip Kumar Thike signed the agreement on behalf of company. Required Commercial Operation Date for the company is 12 April 2024.

This is the first storage project NEA has signed on the tariff based on storage project.