Panel Discussion On This Matter Of Culture Concludes

A panel discussion around the theme of multiculturalism, globalization, migration and connectivity was held today at the Alliance Française de Katmandu.

June 29, 2018, 7:54 p.m.

A panel discussion around the theme of multiculturalism, globalization, migration and connectivity was held today at the Alliance Française de Katmandu. This discussion was co-organized by Alliance Française, Nepal Economic Forum, and the French Embassy.

The panelists for this program included Akankshya Tyagi, founder of Social Friendly, Alize Biannic, a professional ballet dancer and founder of Solis Performing Arts Company in Nepal, Sameer Khatiwada, an economist based in ADB, Manila and Swosti Rajbhandari Kayastha, lecturer at Lumbini Buddhist University, a museum and gallery professional working with Nepal Art Council

Moderated by Sujeev Shakya, Chairperson of Nepal Economic Forum, the program concluded with questions answer session.

French Ambassador Yves Carmona set the scene for the discussions raising the link of between cross cultural relationships and long lasting peace and happiness, importance of cultural identity and striking a balance between protecting cultural identity and enriching it with what other cultures can bring to us.

Addressing the program, Akankshya pointed out how the social media has been more than a platform. She considered it to be like a “virtual country with integrated communities because it provided people a platform to share their identity.” Similarly, Swosti stressed on the “difference between modernizing and westernizing”. For her, “Nepal is like a sand pit which has been absorbing diversity to expand multiculturalism”. For Sameer Khatiwada, language was one common thread that formed “part of his identity and culture”.

Alize shared her hope of art and culture through which “we could bring many good things to the world.”

