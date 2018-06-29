Randy W. Berry Named US Envoy For Nepal

US President Donald Trump has proposed Randy W Berry as his country’s new ambassador to Nepal. The Hearing Randy W Berry has already completed in Senate Foreign Committee on Thursday

Having served as deputy Chief of the Mission in Kathmandu in 2007-09, Berry is an old Nepal hand in the United States Foreign Service. Incumbent US Ambassador to Nepal Alaina B Teplitz will be posted to Sri Lanka.

Randy Berry is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor. He has been Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, Department of State, since 2016. He was previously the State Department’s first Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons (2015 – 2017).

Berry also has extensive leadership experience; he served as Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy, Kathmandu, Nepal (2007 – 2009) and then was twice a Principal Officer and Consul General -- first at the U.S. Consulate General, Auckland, New Zealand (2009 -2012), and then at the U.S. Consulate General, Amsterdam, The Netherlands (2012 -2015).

According to U.S. Department of State website, Berry is respected by his colleagues for his strong and decisive leadership, his diverse experience as a manager, and his ability to make and implement policy across complex lines of authority and interagency engagement. These qualities, coupled with his keen understanding of Nepal and South Asia, make him an excellent candidate for Ambassador to Nepal.

Berry’s other assignments include service as Deputy Principal Officer, U.S. Consulate General, Cape Town, South Africa (2003 - 2007); Senior Desk Officer for South Africa, Bureau of African Affairs, Department of State (2002 – 2003); and as Political Section Chief, and then Regional Refugee Coordinator, at the U.S. Embassy in Kampala, Uganda (1998 – 2002). Early in his career Mr. Berry was Vice Consul at the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh (1993-1995) and then at the U.S. Embassy, Cairo, Egypt (1996 – 1998).

Berry earned his B.A. from Bethany College, Lindsborg, Kansas in 1987 and he did graduate work at Adelaide University, Adelaide, Australia in 1988. . Berry speaks Spanish and Arabic. He is the recipient of 10 notable State Department awards. He was also a Rotary Foundation Graduate Scholar (1988).