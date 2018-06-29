Stale Roti Is The Magical Answer To Diabetes And Other 4 Health Issues

Stale food is generally considered harmful for health. It is said eating stale food which is kept for more than 12 hours can lead to diarrhoea, food poisoning, acidity and many other problems. Not only this, it is also said reheating stale food may be fatal for health in some cases.

But just so you know, not all stale foods are harmful for health. There are some grains which even after being stale are beneficial and one of them is wheat. In most Indian households chapatti is usually made using wheat flour. And we Indians have a habit of cooking more than required, and so we usually have leftovers which are either given to cow or dogs. But the stale chapattis can be consumed by you as well. Read on to know the benefits of eating stale chapatti.

​Controls Blood Pressure: Consuming stale roti with cold milk is said to help people with high blood pressure. Soak the stale roti in cold milk and leave it for 10 minutes. Eat this as your morning breakfast. This can help you in controlling your blood pressure.

​Controls body temperature: The normal body temperature is 37 degree Celsius and if it goes beyond 40, it can damage your vital organs. Stale roti soaked in cold milk can work wonders in controlling body temperature as well.

Good for stomach: People who suffer from constant stomach problems, stale roti is the best home remedy for them. Stomach problems like constipation, acidity and gas can be cured by having stale roti soaked in cold milk before you sleep.

​Control blood sugar level: People suffering from the problem of high blood sugar should definitely try this. Soak the stale roti in cold milk and leave it for 10-15 minute. You can consume this during any time of the day.

This news first appeared in The Times of India