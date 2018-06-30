Direct Air Service From Kathmandu To Varanasi Begins

Buddha Air has begun direct flights from Kathmandu to the Indian city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh

June 30, 2018, 4:11 p.m.

Buddha Air has begun direct flights from Kathmandu to the Indian city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The airlines will be providing the service twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari and Managing Director of Buddha Air Birendra Bahadur Basnet saw off the passengers of the first flight that began on Friday.

Direct air service to link the two cities, from a religious and touristic point of view, would help Nepal’s preparation for observing the year 2020 as Visit Nepal Year, Minister Adhikari said on the occasion.

According to The Himalayan Times, in Varanasi, the passengers were welcomed by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

Along with the air service, Buddha Air has also introduced a tourist package for Indian tourists coming to Kathmandu and vice versa.

The introductory two-way fare for the 50-minute flight to Varanasi from Kathmandu has been fixed at Rs 14,000.

“It was an honor to have Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Flagging off ceremony of our flight from #Varanasi to #Kathmandu. Our two weekly flights (every Monday & Friday) will be connecting the two ancient cities of Kathmandu and Varanasi,” said Budha Air in its face book wall.

