Foreign Secretary Bairagi Holds Talks With German Minister

Foreign Secretary Bairagi Holds Talks With German Minister

June 30, 2018, 8:02 a.m.

Foreign secretary Shanker Das Bairagi paid a courtesy call to Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of Federal Republic Germany Niels Annan at latter’s office in Berlin. During the meeting they expressed satisfaction for excellent bilateral relations between the two countries over the last six decades.

Foreign secretary thanked Governments of Federal Republic of Germany for their continual support and cooperation to Nepal’s development efforts.

According to a press release issued by Nepalese Embassy in Germany, they deliberated on the need to further widening and deepening cooperation in the areas of mutual interest with particular focus on trade, investment, tourism, education, science and technology, connectivity and climate change. They also exchange views and regional and global issues of common interest.

Secretary Bairagi also had a meeting with Tobias Plunger, chairman of South Asian Parliament Committee of Bundestag Federal Parliament in Berlin. During the meeting, meeting of the committee Gabriele Katezmarek and Esther Dilcher. In both the meeting, foreign secretary Bairagi was accompanied by Nepalese ambassador to Germany Ramesh Khanal, joint secretary of Europe America Division Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ghanshyam Bhandari and other officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Secretary Bairagi also attended a function hosted by ambassador Khanal to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Germany. During the reception, high level government officials from Germany, members of civil Society and friends of Nepal and large numbers of Nepalese community presented.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Oil Corporation Faces Tough Choice As Oil Rallies Towards $80 Per Barrel
Jun 30, 2018
Panel Discussion On This Matter Of Culture Concludes
Jun 29, 2018
U.S Secretary Of State Pompeo Presents Certificate to 2018 'TIP Report Hero' Sunita Danuwar of Nepal
Jun 29, 2018
NEA And Tanahu Hydropower Ltd Sings PPA
Jun 29, 2018
Alzheimer Emerges A Major Health Problems In Nepal
Jun 29, 2018

More on News

Panel Discussion On This Matter Of Culture Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 3 minutes ago
U.S Secretary Of State Pompeo Presents Certificate to 2018 'TIP Report Hero' Sunita Danuwar of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 14 minutes ago
Israeli Embassy in Nepal Celebrates Environment Month By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 22 minutes ago
Randy W. Berry Named US Envoy For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
CERN Provides Computers To Kathmandu University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
UN Resident Coordinator Calls To Save The Life Of Ganga Maya Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Oil Corporation Faces Tough Choice As Oil Rallies Towards $80 Per Barrel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2018
Nepal Welcomes ‘Two-plus-One’ Dialogue Mechanism By Atul Aneja Jun 30, 2018
Nepal Managed To Avoid Outright Colonization By Yves Carmona Jun 29, 2018
NEA And Tanahu Hydropower Ltd Sings PPA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2018
Alzheimer Emerges A Major Health Problems In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2018
Monsoon Activates All Over Nepal, Heavy Rains Will Likely On Saturday and Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75