Foreign Secretary Bairagi Holds Talks With German Minister

Foreign secretary Shanker Das Bairagi paid a courtesy call to Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of Federal Republic Germany Niels Annan at latter’s office in Berlin. During the meeting they expressed satisfaction for excellent bilateral relations between the two countries over the last six decades.

Foreign secretary thanked Governments of Federal Republic of Germany for their continual support and cooperation to Nepal’s development efforts.

According to a press release issued by Nepalese Embassy in Germany, they deliberated on the need to further widening and deepening cooperation in the areas of mutual interest with particular focus on trade, investment, tourism, education, science and technology, connectivity and climate change. They also exchange views and regional and global issues of common interest.

Secretary Bairagi also had a meeting with Tobias Plunger, chairman of South Asian Parliament Committee of Bundestag Federal Parliament in Berlin. During the meeting, meeting of the committee Gabriele Katezmarek and Esther Dilcher. In both the meeting, foreign secretary Bairagi was accompanied by Nepalese ambassador to Germany Ramesh Khanal, joint secretary of Europe America Division Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ghanshyam Bhandari and other officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Secretary Bairagi also attended a function hosted by ambassador Khanal to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Germany. During the reception, high level government officials from Germany, members of civil Society and friends of Nepal and large numbers of Nepalese community presented.