Kathmandu Gives Renowned Bollywood Actress Juhi Chawla Pleasure And Pain

Juhi Chawla Shares Pleasure of nature and Pain of pollution Kathmandu’s Pollution in her week-long visit in her twitter.

“84 Shivlings signifying 84, 00,000 lifecycles we live, to be born as humans .. at Dwarika's wellness hotel in Dhulikhel ,Nepal . Enveloped by lush green forests this property is just woondderrfulll .!!!”

“While waiting for our cars,in Kathmandu ...so much dust,so much traffic, so much diesel and petrol fume in the air,that we had to cover our faces , everyday here locals walk around with surgical masks,” the celebrated actress posted.

The happy Chawla, who was mesmerized by the façade of Boudhanath Stupa “and the prayer flags fluttering high in the sky” couldn’t do away with what Kathmandu’s residents face every day.

Well, this probably won’t be an “interesting story to tell” as she had hoped for!

Hot sunny afternoon , while our guide rambled on about the history, we sat cooling off, in the shade, in the town square at Bhaktapur 😅

At the Boudhnath Stupa in Kathmandu ,the simple but mesmerizing facade, and the prayer flags fluttering high in the blue sky ... soooooo beeaauttifulll

