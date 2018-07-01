Dr KC Begins Hunger Strike In Jumla

Dr KC Begins Hunger Strike In Jumla

July 1, 2018, 8:38 a.m.

Dr. Govinda KC, a senior orthopedic surgeon at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, has begun his hunger strike in Jumla on Saturday.

Dr a KC’s first night of 15th fast-unto-death has been completed in darkness. He began the hunger strike under police custody but was subsequently released .

Dr KC who had announced his fast-unto-death at Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, an area which was declared protest banned area by local administration, was arrested and taken to Jumla District Police Office Saturday afternoon.

Later at 3 pm, Dr KC was taken to a local covered hall where he started his hunger strike, according to Jumla DPO.

Dr KC had left for Jumla to stage a hunger strike with a seven-point demand including demand against the alterations with the Medical Education Ordinance Replacement Bill.

Dr KC arrived in Jumla on Friday and he was arrested on Saturday afternoon while staging a protest in front of Jumla District Administration Office (DAO) . He was arrested on the ground that protests could not be staged in a prohibited zone.

According to relative Kishor KC , the surgeon is currently on hunger strike inside the hall of the District Sports Development Committee and the hall has no supply of electricity.

According to media reports, surgeon KC is supported by district based civil societies and political leaders.

