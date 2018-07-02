Department of Hydrology And Meteorology Issues Flood Warning In Southern Nepal

July 2, 2018, 9:15 a.m.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has warned that the water level in all major rivers is on the rise. “Many parts of the central hills and Tarai region are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday. The rain will likely to continue on Monday as well.

Water level in the rivers and rivulets, including Kamala, Khado, Gagan, Ratu, Bagmati, eastern Rapti, Riukhola, Badganga, western Rapti, Babai, Mohana and Machheli are predicted to rise above the danger mark,” said a flood bulletin issued by the DoHM.

According to My Republica, Dozens of houses in Nepalgunj have been inundated due to monsoon which is taking place since Sunday night.

New Road, Sahid Setu BK Chowk, Gharbari have been waterlogged. According to Krishna Prasad Shrestha, a local of New Road and central member of FNCCI, as many as 45 shops have been inundated.

“The rain has not subsided. As many as 45 houses have been inundated due to heavy rain continuing since last night,” Shrestha said.

There is knee-deep water in Nepalgunj due to heavy rain which has not ceased yet, Shrestha further said. Similarly, some parts of Banke have also been affected by the floods and the water level in the Rapti is radually increasing, according to Chief District Officer of Banke Ramesh Kumar KC.

It has also appealed to all to maintain high alert in the floodplains of the Tarai, Chure and central hills till Monday as the rivers passing through the Chure and Tarai are likely to flow above the danger mark from Sunday afternoon.

